Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza to portray Kasturba Gandhi in 'Gandhi' series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Actor Pratik Gandhi will be seen sharing screen space with his wife Bhamini Oza in 'Gandhi' series.

While Pratik is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, Bhamini will be seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi's wife Kasturba Gandhi.

On receiving this opportunity, Bhamini said, "Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi's shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik. From our early theatre days, we've dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it's finally happening. My attempt is to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story."

The announcement of Bhamini joining the series has been made on Kasturba Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

On casing Bhamini as Kasturba Gandhi, director, Hansal Mehta said, "I've known Bhamini as a terrific actor - she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kastur is special and to discover her through Bhamini's performance is even more special."

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment shared, "The decision to cast real-life couple Pratik and Bhamini as Mohan and Kastur adds a unique layer of authenticity to our series. Their shared understanding brings an unparalleled depth of realism to the portrayal of these legendary characters."

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series is adapted from his two books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World'.

Siddhartha Basu, regarded as the 'Father of Indian Television Quizzing' has joined the project as the historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor