Pratik Shah, 'Homebound' Cinematographer, Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Homebound movie which received the longest standing ovation in Cannes 2025 international film festival is currently in news for all wrong reasons. The cinematographer Pratik Shah has been allegedly accused of sexual harassment and inaapropriate conduct involving several women. Dharma Productions has now responded to the accusations made on filmmaker. Dharma Productions Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy

The studio’s statement said, “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously. Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film ‘Homebound’.”

Following the allegations Pratik has now removed his Instagram profile, rendering his social media accounts unavailable. llegations of predatory behavior have surfaced against Pratik, with multiple women sharing their experiences. One woman stated she's been contacted by many others calling him a "predator," noting a disturbing pattern of misconduct. Writer and filmmaker Srishti Riya Jain amplified these allegations on Reddit, criticizing the film industry's silence regarding misconduct by prominent figures. The Reddit thread included comments describing Pratik as a "total sleazeball" and detailing unwanted advances via direct messages.

As of now, Pratik has yet to respond publicly to the accusations. Reports from THR India reveal that he encountered comparable allegations four years prior, after which he was apparently dismissed following a formal warning.