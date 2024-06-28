Pratiksha Honmukhe recalls being 'mesmerised' by co-star Kishori Shahane's talent & grace

Mumbai, June 28 Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe has opened up on working with senior actor Kishori Shahane in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', recalling how she used to watch her movies, admiring her ability to bring depth to her roles.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' revolves around Virat (Arjit Taneja) and Amruta Chitnis (Sriti Jha). The plot recently took an exciting turn with the introduction of Pratiksha as Priyanka, Virat’s ex-wife.

Pratiksha is thrilled about her new role, as it allows her to work with one of her inspirations, Kishori, who portrays Babita Ahuja, Virat’s mother.

Speaking about the same, Pratiksha said: "Working alongside Kishori ma’am is a great opportunity. She is sweet, kind, and polite. Kishori Ji has always been an inspiration to me, and sharing the screen with her is truly a dream come true. Having grown up watching her on-screen and now sharing the same space with her, it feels like life has come to a full circle for me."

"I remember watching her movies and being mesmerised by her talent and grace. Her performances have always captivated me, and I have admired her ability to bring such depth and authenticity to her roles. Kishori's extensive experience and profound understanding of the craft are something I deeply respect and look up to. I am eager to learn from her, observe her methods, and gain insights into the art of acting from such a seasoned professional," she added.

Pratiksha has admired Kishori's work and is thrilled to share the screen with an actress she has looked up to for years.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Kishori is known for her work in films like 'Pyaar Mein Twist', 'Good Boy, Bad Boy', 'Anuradha', 'Badlapur Boys', 'Machine', 'Simran', 'Mohenjo Daro', and most recently 'Blank'.

