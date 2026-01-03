Pratima Kannan meets with ‘dost’ Seema Biswas after two decades

Mumbai, Jan 3 Veteran theatre personality and actor Pratima Kannan recently reunited with her old friend, acclaimed actress Seema Biswas, after nearly 25 years.

Pratima took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing next to Seema, with whom she has worked in films such as Ek Hasina Thi in 2004. In the image, the two are standing next to each other and smiling at the camera as they got clicked.

“25 saal baad purani dost Seema Biswas se mulakaat hui #relationships #dostiyaari” Pratima wrote as the caption.

Pratima has worked in many Bollywood movies and Hindi television drama series.She started her career in 1997 with an English film called Sixth Happiness.

She was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Merry Christmas” by Sriram Raghavan.

The bilingual film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma . The basic plot of the film was based on Frederic Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge.

Talking about Seema, she gained prominence after playing the role of Phoolan Devi in Shekhar Kapur's film Bandit Queen, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

The film was based on the life of Phoolan Devi as covered in the book India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by the Indian author Mala Sen. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, and was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards, but was not accepted as a nominee.

She was also feted with the Best Actress Genie Award in 2006 for her role as Shakuntala in Deepa Mehta's Water.

Her other acclaimed work includes Khamoshi: The Musical, Pinjar, Bhoot, Vivah, Half Girlfriend and the series The Family Man.

On the film front, Seema was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, a legal comedy drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi.

