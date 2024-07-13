Pravina Deshpande remains true to herself on social media: 'For actors, it’s a boon'

Mumbai, July 13 Senior actress Pravina Deshpande believes that social media has become an important part of our lives today, considering it a valuable platform to reach people and showcase talent.

However, she likes to keep it private and stay true to her real self.

Pravina, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Ready’, ‘Jalebi’, and ‘Ek Villain’, said: "Social media plays a vital role these days. People have made big fortunes out of it. For actors, it’s a boon, for sure. I personally use digital media for my own growth as an actor and as a human being."

"I can see others' work, appreciate and learn what to do and what not to do, what’s trending, what’s coming up, and also reach casting team members. I am a little private, and my posts are generally work-related. I remain true to myself on social media," she shared.

Pravina doesn’t feel overwhelmed to see others around her gain more popularity. She sees herself as her own competition and believes there’s opportunity for everyone.

“It’s interesting to see how a few have the talent to showcase themselves and their work and become popular. That surely takes a lot of effort, I feel. Since I have always been my own competitor and selective about what I accept, I know such things take time. I am pretty cool about others doing well, and hope to get what I desire and deserve. There is a lot of work and something good for everyone,” she said.

Pravina also credited social media for helping her land interesting roles, such as playing Prabhavati Bose (Netaji’s mother) in ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’, an unreleased Marathi film.

“So it surely works,” she added.

On the work front, Pravina has been featured in projects like ‘Monsoon Out’, ‘Khamosh Adalat Jari Hai’, ‘Avrodh’, and ‘Rocket Boys’.

