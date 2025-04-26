"Prayers for the victims...": Smita Thackeray condemns terror attack in Pahalgam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Social activist and film producer Smita Thackeray has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Speaking with ANI, Smita prayed for the victims and said that the entire nation is standing together to combat terrorism.

"It's very scary and heartbreaking. My prayers go out to the victims and their families. Be it Hindus or Muslims or Christians or Sikhs, we are all together in this fight against terrorism, and also we all have to be careful....I am very sure that terrorism will end very soon in Kashmir," she said.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

