"Praying 'Munjya' becomes a huge hit": Sharvari elated as her film gets a flying start

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Actor Sharvari is extremely happy as her latest release 'Munjya' opened in theatres with good numbers.

As per the makers, 'Munjya', which was released on Friday, raked in Rs in Rs 4.21 crore on its opening day.

Expressing happiness over the audience's response to the film, Sharvari said, "I'm thrilled to see the outstanding start that Munjya has received at the box office. We have made this film with a lot of love, passion and hard work and I have been praying ever since that Munjya becomes a huge hit. It is a film that pushed me to do something remarkably different so early on in my career and I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan and my director Aditya Sarpotdar for his belief in me to pull off this role."

She added, "To be a part of the horror comedy-verse as the heroine of Munjya is a dream come true opportunity for me. This horror universe has been graced by some of the biggest leading ladies of the Hindi film industry and to receive unanimous love for my performance in Munjya is a truly surreal moment. It feels like I have passed a test with distinction!"

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor