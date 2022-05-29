Pre-release event at Vizag after public screening of 'Major'

Hyderabad, May 29 Adivi Sesh and the 'Major' team are working around the clock publicising their biographical movie. As the release day for 'Major' is coming closer, the team has arranged for a grand pre-release event in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The pre-release event will take place on Sunday, after the premiere of 'Major', at 4 p.m. at Vizag's Sangam Sarath theatre.

This is one of the unique ways of promotions 'Major' team has adapted, while it is also the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a movie is being premiered even before its pre-release event.

"As we feel that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's story needs to reach every Indian, we have been looking for ways of promotion. His story is bigger than life, and hence we have also announced the lowest ticket prices as well", one of the members of 'Major' stated.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie has Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Sobitha Dhulipala in key roles.

'Major' will hit the screens on June 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor