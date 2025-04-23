'Predator: Badlands' trailer out; film to release on Nov 7

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : The upcoming sci-fi film 'Predator: Badlands' has finally released its first trailer, giving fans a glimpse into what's coming next in the popular Predator franchise.

20th Century Studios dropped the trailer on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday evening. This new installment takes a different turn from the usual storyline. This time, a Predator and a human are not enemies they are allies.

https://x.com/20thcentury/status/1915073194115084410

According to Deadline, Predator: Badlands stars Elle Fanning as Thia, a human, and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as a young Predator who has been rejected by his clan. Set in the future on a remote planet, the film follows their dangerous journey as they search for a powerful enemy.

The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who earlier made Prey a successful entry in the franchise that was released on Hulu in 2022. Prey was praised by both fans and critics, even receiving six Emmy nominations. With that success, Trachtenberg has now been trusted to lead Badlands and the upcoming animated Predator film Killer of Killers, which will stream on Hulu starting June 6.

The new story promises a fresh take on the Predator universe, focusing on survival, trust, and unusual friendships in a dangerous world.

The film is set to hit theaters and IMAX on November 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor