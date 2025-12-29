Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas Celebrate a Warm Christmas Together, Prioritising Family Time

Actors Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas celebrated Christmas in a heartwarming and intimate way this year, choosing to step away from their busy professional commitments to spend quality time together. The couple, known for balancing demanding work schedules, made the festive season all about togetherness, joy, and gratitude.

Away from the hustle of shoots and meetings, Preeti and Parvin embraced the true spirit of Christmas by slowing down and cherishing simple moments with each other. Their celebration reflected the importance of pausing work to reconnect, relax, and create meaningful memories, especially during the holiday season.

The couple’s festive moments also reflected a sense of balance they strongly believe in — giving equal importance to work and personal life. By consciously unplugging and choosing togetherness over packed schedules, Preeti and Parvin showcased how taking a pause can be both refreshing and grounding, allowing them to return to work re-energised and inspired.

By consciously carving out time from their professional lives, the duo highlighted how vital it is to prioritise personal bonds amidst hectic schedules. Their Christmas celebration stood as a reminder that festivals are not just about celebrations, but also about being present with loved ones and valuing moments that often get missed in everyday routines.

Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas’ festive celebration perfectly captured the essence of Christmas — warmth, togetherness, and the joy of spending uninterrupted time with family.