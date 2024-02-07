Pregnancy hoax triggers drama packed with humour in 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' trailer

Mumbai, Feb 7 The makers of the upcoming film 'Political War', whichThe trailer of the upcoming Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa-starrer 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' was unveiled on Wednesday.

The trailer shows two young lovers getting married, but they're met with the craziness after their union. The drama escalates when a mistaken pregnancy becomes a norm of their life. But, turns out it was a hoax.

The film is a rom-com, and is set in Agra. The story revolves around two lovers and their crazy families.

Talking about the film, Guru said, "We all have done our bit in the film, this movie has all superstars, but you guys have to make the film a mega superstar. The film is about a common man, their life, so we want you all to see the movie and support it".

Saiee said, "This crew has been the kindest, sweetest and the most fun that I’ve ever worked with and that reflects on screen. In the trailer, you can see how much fun we’ve had, how much love we’ve put into the film and I hope the love comes back ten-fold and hundred folds. It’s been a great experience, the entire filming and I’m so glad that it has turned out so well."

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ila Arun and the Telugu comedy legend Brahmanandam. While Guru looks charming, Saiee appears very graceful on screen.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut.

The film is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama.

Produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia, the film is directed by G Ashok, and is set to release in theatres on February 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor