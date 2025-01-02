‘Pregnant’ Athiya Shetty look forward to 2025

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actress Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child, is eagerly looking ahead to 2025.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a candid picture of herself with her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. In the black-and-white shot, the couple is seen sitting together and striking a pose. In the next video, the duo can be seen walking together, with Athiya proudly flaunting her baby bump. The third photo features the text: “Slow down, often count your blessings, be kind to your heart, believe in new beginnings.”

Sharing the post, the mom-to-be wrote in the caption, “2025, looking forward to you.”

A few days ago, the ‘Hero’ actress was spotted in Australia, proudly displaying her baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November of last year. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared the joyful news of expecting their first child with a heartfelt post on their social media accounts. Their little one is expected to arrive in 2025. They posted a note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis).”

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in January 2023, surrounded by close friends and family. The two reportedly met in 2019 through a mutual friend. Since revealing their pregnancy, they have kept a low profile.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, in the film “Hero.” The Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action film was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name.

Athiya has also appeared in films like "Mubarakan," co-starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and “Motichoor Chaknachoor.” Directed by Debamitra Biswal, “Motichoor Chaknachoor” marked her last onscreen appearance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Since then, she has stepped away from acting to focus on her family life.

