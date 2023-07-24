Pregnant Rihanna shows off baby bump at dinner with son RZA

Los Angeles [US], July 24 : Singer Rihanna was spotted at her favourite Los Angeles eatery, Georgio Baldi, on Saturday night with her son RZA, PageSix reported.

The 'Ocean's 8' actor wore a crop top, denim pants, and a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it as she carried her son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Black boots, a silver necklace, and her hair styled in two braided pigtails finished off her ensemble.

As she entered the Santa Monica hotspot for Italian food with her one-year-old son in her arms, Rihanna proudly displayed her growing baby bump.

In a pair of trousers and an identical denim jacket, her little one looked cute. She carried his black trainers in her hand as he was taking a nap.

In 2020, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky began dating.

They made their first pregnancy announcement in January 2022, and baby RZA was born in May of that same year.

Then, in February, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna stunned the crowd by announcing she was expecting once more.

The singer of "Pon de Replay" earlier revealed how having children dramatically altered her life.

"It's everything, you really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said in a February interview with British Vogue.

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far," she continued.

The first few months after she and the "Fashion Killa" rapper, 34, became parents were a rollercoaster, according to Rihanna, whose true name is Robyn Fenty.

The "SOS" singer was then referred to as the rapper's "wife" at a June event, Page Six exclusively said.

Rihanna earlier stoked marriage rumours when she released pictures from the 2023 Met Gala. The extremely reclusive couple recently spent time on vacation in Rihanna's native Barbados.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor