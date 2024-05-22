Preity Zinta boards Cannes flight to attend 77th film festival

Cannes [France], May 22 : After a very long time, actress Preity Zinta will once again walk the Cannes red carpet.

The 'Dil Se..' star was spotted at the Mumbai airport at midnight on Wednesday. Before entering the airport premises, she was captured by the shutterbugs.

Preity was all smiles as she posed for them in a hurry. But what caught our attention and made us go 'aww' was how her husband Gene Goodenough escorted her to the airport. Preity gave him a tight hug before saying goodbye.

Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films 'The Wind That Shakes The Barley' and 'Paris, Je T'aime' and was even lauded for her sense of style. Cut to 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will run till May 25. India's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently stole attention with her glamorous presence at the prestigious film festival. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also in Cannes and will soon walk the iconic red carpet.

Kiara Advani was also in Cannes this year but she did not walk the red carpet. Instead, she took part in several panel discussions.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer 'Lahore 1947'.

In April, the 'Veer Zaara' actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of 'Lahore 1947'.

Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it "On set for Lahore 1947."Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.\

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

