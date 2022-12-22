Preity Zinta dresses up as Santa Claus ahead of IPL 2023 auctions decorates Christmas tree

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video as she started with her Christmas preparation ahead of the festival. She shared a clip and penned a heartfelt message narrating her excitement. She decorated a Christmas tree and dressed up in the costume of Santa Claus. Many fans reacted to her video and extended warm wishes for Christmas in advance.In the clip, a large Christmas tree was decorated with bells, balls and fairy lights, giving perfect Christmas vibes to her fans. Many gift boxes were also kept beside the tree. Preity's pup also showed up in her video. In the end, she marked her presence as Santa sporting a white long moustache and a red and green long cap. She can be heard saying, “Ho Ho” and smiling for the camera. She used Jingle Bell Rock song with her post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “There is always something special about Christmas (red heart emoji). The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” She used ‘happy holidays’ and ‘Ting’ as the hashtag on her post. The actress is also gearing up for the IPL 2023 auctions which is slated to be held tomorrow in Kochi. The Punjab team has the second biggest purse at the auction. The management ahead of the new season revamped the entire coaching staff with Trevor Bayliss joining in as head coach replacing Anil Kumble.

