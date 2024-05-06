Preity Zinta expresses her wish for 'Sangharsh' sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Preity Zinta recalled the grueling experience of shooting for the 1999 psychological thriller film 'Sangharsh' and expressed her wish for its sequel.

While interacting with her fans during a #Q&A session on X, a fan asked her, "Life mein apni career k konsi Film ka Part 2 banana chahti ho?#PZchat"

To this Preity responded, "Shangharsh for sure..rest can't think of any right now."

She also reminisced about the tough shooting days for the film, when a fan asked her, "Did Ashutosh Rana's convincing act in Sangharsh opposite you left you terrified as well?"

Preity replied while praising her co-star, "I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film ."

'Sangharsh' is a 1999 psychological thriller film directed by Tanuja Chandra. It stars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana.

Preity Zinta is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal has also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

