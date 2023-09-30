Preity Zinta goes on a beach date with her kids, check out pics

Los Angeles [US], September 30 : Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday morning shared adorable pictures from her beach date with her kids Jai and Gia.

In one of the pictures, the little ones can be seen playing with sand.

Another picture shows Preity flaunting her dimpled smile while holding baby Gia close to her.

"Beach days ❤️ so much to be grateful for 🙏 #ting," she captioned the post.

As soon as Preity dropped the images of her munchkins, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the mommy and her children.

"Beautiful ❤️❤️," a social media user wrote.

"How cute," another one commented.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity gave a sneak peek into her journey as a parent. She revealed that she plays 'Koi...Mil Gaya' title track to make her little ones sleep."The title track, 'Koi…Mil Gaya' is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down," Preity shared, describing her children as "jadoo" (magic). Interestingly, Preity shared this cute little detail about her kids' bedtime on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary of 'Koi Mil Gaya'. The film, in which Preity played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest, completed 20 years on August 8.

Revisiting memories from the sets of 'Koi Mil Gaya', Preity shared a funny anecdote of her getting irritated by Hrithik.

"I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him," she recalled."‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ is a film I will always treasure as it celebrates friendship and I worked on it with my friend Hrithik, and all the wonderful people like Rakesh ji, Rekha Ma'am, and all the lovely kids. I had a lot of fun during the shoot and this is a film I will always hold close to my heart," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor