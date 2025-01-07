Preity Zinta: If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Preity Zinta has redefined fitness goals as she shared a video of her working out and said that one has to make themselves better, stronger and healthier.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself exercising in the gym. In the clip, the actress is seen doing incline crunch sit ups. She used the song “The Business” by Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto.

The actress also shared a motivating line about not giving up and being consistent.

“It doesn’t matter if you are on holiday or at work, you have to make yourself better, stronger and healthier cuz if it doesn’t challenge you it doesn’t change you So don’t give up, be consistent & push yourself.”

“There is no better love than self love. A very Happy & Healthy 2025 to all of you,” she wrote as the caption.

On January 5, Preity shared some glimpses of her luxurious vacation in Uruguay with husband Gene Goodenough.

She posted an array of pictures and videos. The first had the couple posing at the beach. A clip had Preity show the picturesque locales of Punta del Este, where the couple are vacationing.

She then shared some glimpses of flowers, some antiques in the hotel, and a video of the actress flaunting her hair and food. The last was a picture of the duo sitting in a restaurant while the actress took a selfie.

For the caption, the actress dropped some heart and evil eye emojis. She added Nick Jonas’ song “This is heaven” as the background score.

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947," where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor