Preity Zinta looks back at Cannes 2024: 'When I officially got back to showbiz'

Mumbai, May 15 Actress Preity Zinta turned back the clock and revisited her appearance at Cannes 2024.

Sharing a video from the film festival on social media, Preity wrote, "Throwback to the same time last year when I officially got back to showbiz ! It was so nice to be all dressed up in Cannes after forever & I loved every moment of it...Ting!," along with a red heart emoji.

Preity was a sight for sore eyes in Cannes 2024 as she posed in a shimmering pearl white gown. Assisted by the celebrity fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, her outfit was accessorized with a set of pearl earrings.

Makeup artist Jay Kanojia gave her nude shimmering eyeshadow, along with winged eyeliner, and thick eyebrows. Her makeup was completed with contoured cheekbones, and nude lipstick. As for hair, stylist Malinge Florian tied those tresses into a messy bun, leaving a section of hair framing her face.

Personifying elegance, the diva faced the camera by the riverside in the video.

Her second look for Cannes 2024 was a mesmerizing pink saree by designer Seema Gujral with intricate sequin work. She paired her saree with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. The saree was complemented with silver earrings studded with purple emeralds and a simple diamond bracelet.

For those who do not know, Preity made her Cannes debut back in 2006. During her primary visit, she attended the premieres of “The Wind That Shakes The Barley” and “Paris, Je T’aime.”

She returned to the festival in 2013, when she was representing the luxury watch brand Chopard as its brand ambassador. Her third appearance was 11 years later in 2024.

Coming to her work commitments, Preity will be making her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's “Lahore 1947," where she will be seen alongside Sunny Deol.

