Preity Zinta offers a glimpse into her weekend fun

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actress Preity Zinta is making the most of her Sunday, sharing pictures of herself enjoying the weekend vibes.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress dropped a series of pictures showcasing her culinary delights.

In the pictures, Preity looks relaxed and happy as she enjoys her meal.

Along with the pictures she added a caption that read, "Weekend vibes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947.'

This project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

