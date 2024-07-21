Preity Zinta offers a glimpse into her weekend fun
By ANI | Published: July 21, 2024 11:41 PM2024-07-21T23:41:57+5:302024-07-21T23:45:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actress Preity Zinta is making the most of her Sunday, sharing pictures of ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actress Preity Zinta is making the most of her Sunday, sharing pictures of herself enjoying the weekend vibes.
Taking to her Instagram account, the actress dropped a series of pictures showcasing her culinary delights.
In the pictures, Preity looks relaxed and happy as she enjoys her meal.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C9sQJ4cPNos/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Along with the pictures she added a caption that read, "Weekend vibes."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947.'
This project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.
'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.
The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app