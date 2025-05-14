Preity Zinta Reveals She’s Protective of Twins Gia and Jai, Warns of ‘Kali Avatar’ if No Photo Rule Is Broken



Preity Zinta is one of the most beautiful and love actress in Bollywood. Preity Zinta married to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles and they have twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, who were born via surrogacy in 2021. Preity was last seem om film Bhaiaji Superhit which was released in 2018. Post that she took a long break from acting and focused on family and children. Actress recently had a small Q&A session with her fans on Instagram in which she answered many questions related to her personal life.

When asked what fans don't know about her, Preity Zinta revealed her pet peeves: temple pictures, early-morning post-flight photos, bathroom selfies, and security check snapshots. Most notably, she declared that photographing her children without permission would unleash her "Kali avatar," referencing the powerful Hindu goddess to emphasize her protective rage.

Preity Zinta's response continued with a plea for fans and paparazzi to respect her family's privacy. She requested that they refrain from filming her without permission and to leave her children alone. Zinta, like other celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Bipasha Basu, maintains a strict no-photos policy for her children and obscures their faces in social media posts.

Talking about the Bollywood career, It is reported that she will return to film in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 and is reportedly slated for a key role in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4.