Preity Zinta reveals 'sweet secret' to survive late-night shoots

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Preity Zinta, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Lahore 1947,' dropped a picture revealing how she copes with late-night shoots.

On Tuesday, Preity shared a picture of Jalebi on her Instagram Stories, stating it's her go-to snack for surviving late-night shoots.

Along with the picture the actress wrote, "The sweetest way to survive late night shoots."

In April, the 'Veer Zaara' actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of 'Lahore 1947'.

Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it "On set for Lahore 1947."

Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor