Preity Zinta shares glimpses from first Holi after welcoming twins

Actor Preity Zinta had a great time playing Holi with her friends and family, the first time as new parents.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared that this was their first "big desi celebration" ever since the pandemic started.

Along with the fun pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now & there is little to celebrate - We couldn't let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born."

She also added that celebrating Holi made her feel closer to home.

She added, "It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals specially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting."

For the unversed, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

