Preity Zinta soaks up ‘all things British’ on her short weekend trip to London

Mumbai, July 16 Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse from her ‘short and sweet’ weekend trip to London, where she attended the Wimbledon 2025.

The actress is seen walking in a beautiful polka dotted dress. She could be seen twirling and flashing a smile. The video also had some pictures she posed for in her stunning summer dress.

“Soaking up the sun & all things British on my short n sweet weekend trip to London #Tennisweekend #Wimbeldon2025 #Ting,” Preity added.

Preity on July 14 along with her husband Gene Goodenough watched an “unbelievable game of tennis” at the Wimbledon 2025 and described it as a “fun weekend.”

She wrote: “What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby - my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis ! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon !”

The actress added: “Congratulation @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz You fought hard & gave us a thrilling match. #Wimbledon2025 #Men’sFinal #Tennisweekend #Sunday #Ting,” she added.

Talking about the actress, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

She was last seen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Earlier on Guru Purnima, the actress expressed gratitude to her ‘guru mitr’ for guiding her ‘spiritual journey.’ Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting next to her guruji.

For the caption, Preity wrote: “Happy Guru Purnima to all of you who celebrate it. Guru Purnima is a day in honour of one’s chosen spiritual teacher or guru so I wanted to take this opportunity to acknowledge & wish my Guru Mitr - Acharya Ashok Diwedi ji / Guru ji for helping me navigate & understand my spiritual journey.”

She thanked her teacher for understanding and guiding her.

“Thank you for understanding me, for befriending me and guiding me to seek answers for questions I cannot comprehend. Thank you for your large heart & your humour and for helping me seek a part of me I never knew existed. Love & respect always.”

