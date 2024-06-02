Preity Zinta wraps up her "toughest film" 'Lahore1947', thanks Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Preity Zinta has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming movie 'Lahore 1947'. ...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Preity Zinta has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming movie 'Lahore 1947'.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a short clip featuring the film's cast and crew members.

She penned a note, that read, "It's a wrap on Lahore 1947, & I couldn't be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It's definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months."

She thanked Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi and others.

"Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji , Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always #Filmwrap #Lahore1947 #Aamirkhan #Rajkumarsantoshi #SunnyDeol #Shabanaazmi #Gratitude #ting," Preity added.

Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer. In April, the 'Veer Zaara' actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of 'Lahore 1947'.

Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it "On set for Lahore 1947."Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

