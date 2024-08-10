Preity Zinta’s ‘mom schedule is jam packed’ as her twins start school

Mumbai, Aug 10 Actress Preity Zinta is over-the-moon that her twins Jai and Gia have started going to school and said that her “mom schedule is jam packed”.

Preity on Saturday took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her twins with their backs towards the camera.

Sharing her excitement, the actress wrote: “Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already & my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us.”

Calling it a “new milestone”, the actress added: “One can only hope & pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting”.

Preity welcomed her twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021 with her husband Gene Goodenough, whom she married in 2016 at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”. She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.

