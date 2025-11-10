Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; Son-In-Law Shares Health Update

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla. He told India Today that the admission is age-related and part of a regular procedure. He said Prem Chopra is doing well and is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

Prem Chopra turned 90 on September 23, 2025. He is one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, known for his memorable villain roles. He began his career in Punjabi cinema with the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh in 1960. He entered Hindi films around the same time and gained early recognition in Shaheed in 1965, where he played a rare positive role.

From the late 1960s to mid-1990s, Chopra appeared in several hit films including Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Do Anjaane, Dostana, and Kranti. Over six decades, he acted in more than 300 films and became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces.

Chopra also shared a notable on-screen partnership with Rajesh Khanna, appearing in 19 films together, many of which were box-office successes. In recent years, he shifted to positive and character roles while continuing to work in films and television.