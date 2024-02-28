Prem Chopra recalls how Raj Kapoor approached him for 'Bobby'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Sharing his experience of being directed by the 'Showman' of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor, in the 1973 cult-hit 'Bobby', Bollywood ubiquitous villain Prem Chopra said he could 'do anything' for him.

While the legendary actor only had a brief appearance in the film, which starred debtants Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia as the lead pair, Chopra wowed audiences with his evergreen one-liner "Prem Naam Hai Mera...Prem Chopra (The name is Prem...Prem Chopra)".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, one of Indian cinema's most loved villains said, "Raj Kapoor, as we all know, was a genius. He approached me for a role in this film (Bobby). By then, I was already an established actor and had already received many awards. However, when he offered me a role in the film, I said 'okay'. I remember telling him, 'I will work with you. Who wouldn't?' He then told me that the role he had in mind for me was a special appearance. I told him, 'I can do anything for you, but I have a problem. I have done many big films with Dilip Sahab and other greats. I even shared equal screen space with them'. To this, he said, 'I need you for this role'. I said 'Okay'."

"I remember asking Raj Sahab about my dialogues and scenes. All he said was 'Batayenge batayenge' (I will share the details in time). Later, he told me that I have just one dialogue in the film, which is: 'Prem, Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra'. At first, I couldn't believe his words. Then I caught Premnath (actor) sitting close by I asked him if Raj Kapoor Saheb said I have just one dialogue in the film and, if so, would that be fitting. To this, he said, 'If this film becomes a hit, you will be the talk of the town'," Chopra said.

He said it was that single dialoague that most of his fans still remember him by.

"That one line became such a rage that even when we did shows overseas, the audience would request me to say it on stage. Even now, wherever I go, people, even youngsters, start chanting 'Prem naam hai mera...Prem Chopra'," he added.

'Bobby' also starred yesteryear actors Prem Nath as Jack Braganza and Pran as Ram Nath.

The movie became a blockbuster and the second-highest-grosser in the seventies at the Indian box office.

