Prem Chopra recuperating well after being admitted to hospital owing to viral infection

Mumbai, Nov 10 After the news of veteran actor Dharmendra getting admitted to a hospital in the city, actor Prem Chopra has also been reported to be admitted.

However, the actor was admitted to the Leelavati Hospital on Saturday, as informed by Doctor Jalil Parker. The doctor shared that the actor has been admitted following a heart condition and a viral infection. There are signs of improvement in his condition.

Doctor Jalil Parker said in a statement, “Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also and he also developed a viral infection, lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU, he is in the rooms, in the wards and he is not critical”.

He further mentioned, “He has age related issues and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable”.

The news comes following the admission of Dharmendra. Dharmendra was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. His son, actor Sunny Deol’s team has issued a statement saying that the actor is currently under observation.

They said, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy”.

A week ago, his wife, Hema Malini had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The actor lives at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor has relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor