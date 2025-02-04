Prem Dhillon House Shooting: Firing Reported Outside Punjabi Singer’s Residence; Jaipal Bhullar Gang Claims Responsibility

Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's residence was fired at in Canada on Monday, for which the Jaipal Bhullar gang took responsibility. A viral post by the gang also mentioned the name of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot down in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022, and jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The post mentioned the dominance of the music industry. Dhillon is known for songs like "Boot Cut", "Old Skool" and "Majha Block". The incident comes mere months after similar incidents involving fellow performers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal — with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking responsibility in both cases.