Prem Kapoor’s ‘Badnaam Basti’ restored version to lead IFFM for its pride celebratory night

Mumbai, July 22 The restored version of filmmaker Prem Kapoor’s 1971 ‘Badnaam Basti’, which is described as India’s first gay film, will be showcased at the The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for its pride celebratory night.

This year, IFFM will screen nearly 75 films that reflect themes of inclusivity spanning gender, race, sexuality, disability, and women’s representation. One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival is the LGBTQ+ Pride Night scheduled for August 22, which promises to be a powerful tribute to queer cinema and Queer South Asian identity in Australia.

The film's legacy will be honoured by this rare showcase, followed by the Australian premiere of We Are Faheem and Karun, a tender queer love story directed by acclaimed filmmaker Onir.

IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said "At IFFM, we believe cinema has the power to connect and create conversations. It is our responsibility to reflect on the world we live in, with all its beautiful diversity.”

Bhowmik added: “This Pride Night is not just about celebrating queer identity but also reclaiming the space that has long been denied to LGBTQIA+ narratives in Indian cinema. Through films like Badnaam Basti and We Are Faheem and Karun, we honour the past and embrace a future of inclusive storytelling."

Badnam Basti is adapted from an eponymous novel by Hindi novelist Kamleshwar. Starring Nitin Sethi, Amar Kakkad, and Nandita Thakur. The film was thought to have been lost for 40 years, but a print was found in 2019.

The film traces a circular relationship between its three main characters: dashing truck driver bandit Sarnam, the lovely Bansuri who he saves from being raped and handsome Shivraj, who works in a temple is later hired by Sarnam.

The festival will also have acclaimed actress Tillotama Shome’s Bengali film “Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox” opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Co-directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi in their directorial debut, Baksho Bondi, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, is jointly produced by Tillotama and Jim Sarbh.

The film features Tillotama Shome as Maya, set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, weaving a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman navigating her everyday life.

