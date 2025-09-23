Preparations underway at Kamarkuchi village for last rites of singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 : Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. Preparations are underway at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, where the last rites and cremation of Zubeen will be performed today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected the cremation site.

He wrote on X, "Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations."

The Assam CM on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late popular singer Zubeen Garg, stating, "There will never be another Zubeen."

In a post on social media platform X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A few hours left before #BelovedZubeen begins his final journey. A short while ago, I joined his well-wishers at Sarusajai Stadium to pay my tributes. The last 2 days symbolised the love he commands over people. There will never be another Zubeen."

On Monday, thousands of emotional fans gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their last respects to the beloved music icon. Visuals from outside the venue showed long queues of devotees waiting patiently for a final glimpse of the singer, with many visibly moved and mourning the tragic loss of the cultural legend.

Speaking to ANI, one fan expressed her grief, saying, "What do I even say. I don't have words to speak. The entire state is grieving. Ever since we heard the news, all of us have been crying. It was a shock for everyone. He was loved by all. May his soul rest in peace," she said. Another fan was seen breaking down in tears as she grieved the singer's passing.

"It is a sad moment. He was a good human being. We are just speechless," one said.

The last rites of Zubeen Garg are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, September 23, at Kamarkuchi village, Sonapur. While addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23."

He also spoke about Garg's death certificate, which mentioned the cause of death as "drowning."

"The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible," he said.

The Chief Minister, who addressed the media on Monday, said that although a post-mortem had already been done in Singapore, people were demanding that another post-mortem be done in Guwahati. He said the decision was taken after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita discussed the matter with Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The autopsy will be carried out at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning in the presence of AIIMS doctors.

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to participate in the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were flown to Delhi before being transported to Assam for the final rites.

