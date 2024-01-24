Prerna Lisa: 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' is a complete package

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Prerna Lisa, who essays the character of the quirky and fun-loving Kajal, in the show 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' has opened up on the rom-com, and has called it a complete package.

The rom-com series 'Badi Heroine Banti Hai' chronicles the story of Kajal as she moves to Mumbai from a small town and her fates get tangled with her CEO Advait, igniting a love-hate relationship between them.

Talking about what makes the series special and distinct from other rom-coms, the 'Tamso' fame actress shared: "I think the fact that it has everything is what makes it so special and different. You can't specify it or categorize it in any particular genre. Though it shifts towards an angle of romantic drama, it also is a beautiful amalgamation of thrill, mystery, comedy, and all the things that you might or might not expect from a series. It is a complete package for sure."

"It will surely be Badi Heroine Banti Hai since it is a romantic comedy. And I have already seen it, so hands down it is my favorite," she added.

Created by Gul Khan, the show also features Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor