President Droupadi Murmu condoles demise of eminent radio personality Ameen Sayani

New Delhi [India], February 21 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the passing away of eminent radio personality Ameen Sayani, who passed away due to a heart attack. He was 91.

In a post on X, the President wrote, "The demise of Shri Ameen Sayani ji marks the end of an era for radio listeners in India and many countries. He had made a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programs, impressive voice and unique flow. He made a special contribution to the popularity of accessible music and cinema. I express my condolences to the countless radio listeners who loved him and to the family members of Shri Ameen Sayani ji."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1760206429548376088?s=20

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais also condoled the demise of Ameen Sayani. He has expressed grief over the passing of well-known radio presenter.

In a condolence message, Governor Bais said, "During his long years with All India Radio and Radio Ceylon, Ameen Sayani won the hearts of millions with his unique presentation style and also through numerous jingles. His address 'Behno Aur Bhaiyo' also endeared him to the audience. It was largely due to his unique style that Radio Ceylon reached the pinnacle of its popularity. With his demise, the nation has lost one of the finest radio announcers in the post-independence era."

According to his son Rajil Sayani, the iconic presenter suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which he was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

"The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn't save him and he was declared dead, " Rajil said. His funeral will take place on Thursday, as the family is waiting for some relatives to reach Mumbai today, he added.

Sayani, was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and over the years became famed for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

He became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which was instrumental in making listening to the radio more common in India. Sayani's Geetmala, which showcased well-known Hindi film music and captivated listeners for decades, became a national phenomenon. "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" his distinctive introduction became instantly recognised and began to be copied.

He had produced, compered (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise has left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing till the generations come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor