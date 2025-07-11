President Murmu meets Anupam Kher, cast of 'Tanvi The Great' at film's special screening

New Delhi [India], July 11 : President Droupadi Murmu attended the special screening of Anupam Kher's much-anticipated film 'Tanvi The Great' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In the pictures, President Droupadi Murmu was seen with the 'Tanvi The Great' team, including legendary actor Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, Karan Tacker, and others.

The screening is organised for President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release.

It is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart.

The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune. Kher, in a press note, shared earlier that he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President.

"I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film," Kher said.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

