"Pretty hateful": Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma on couple's separation rumours

Days after rumours circulated online about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's separation, the latter, on Sunday, shared her life update on Instagram.

In a long post, Dhansahree addressed the rumours by calling them "baseless". She also shared that she has torn her ACL ligament.

"Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends," she wrote.

Dhanashree added, "This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least."

She mentioned that the speculation around her separation with Chahal has somehow lifted her confidence.

"I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life," she concluded.

Dhanashree signed off as 'DVC' (Dhanashree Verma Chahal), garnering support from netizens.

"Big Hug to you both," actor Aparshakti Khurana commented.

"More power to you," another one wrote.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor