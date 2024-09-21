'Pretty Little Liars' reboot concludes after two seasons

Washington [US], September 21 : The much-anticipated reboot of 'Pretty Little Liars' has been officially cancelled by Max after two seasons.

This horror-infused series, which revisited the world of the original 'Pretty Little Liars' that aired on ABC Family/Freeform, concluded its second season, subtitled 'Summer School', in June, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement regarding the cancellation, Max expressed gratitude to the series' creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, along with the Warner Bros. Television team.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Pretty Little Liars', we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood," the statement read, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The network praised the show's "unique and modern creative vision" that provided a fresh perspective while honouring the original series.

Season two ended with a suspenseful cliffhanger, featuring a group of masked girls resembling the Five Liars as they walked through their high school, leaving fans with unanswered questions.

The reboot was first announced with a straight-to-series order back in September 2020, when it was known as HBO Max.

The series, which premiered on July 28, 2022, quickly garnered a renewal for a second season shortly after its debut.

The cast of the second season included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas.

Aguirre-Sacasa, alongside Bring, served as executive producer for the Warner Bros. TV series, collaborating with 'PLL' creator Marlene King, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment, and Michael Grassi.

Fans are left wondering what might have unfolded in a potential third season, as the series closes its chapter on the haunting tales from Millwood.

