'Prey' makers did deep-dive research to present true picture of Comanche tribe

Mumbai, Oct 2 Jhane Myers, the producer of the thriller film 'Prey', shared that the team conducted extensive research with regard to the way of life and traditions of the Native American tribe of Comanche.

The film presents a vicious and terrifying showdown between various predators with a gripping narrative and representation of the Comanche tribe.

Talking about the work it took to learn about the tribe, Jhane said, "We did extensive amounts of historical research and studied their customs and period-appropriate dialogue and sign language."

She added: "The Comanches hunt and fight for survival. Everything that they hunt, like when they hunt a Buffalo, every part of that Buffalo is used. Nothing is wasted, and they're also thankful for the spirit of that Buffalo that's able to nourish them, clothe them, and is used for everything that they need in life."

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, 'Prey' is set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains in North America.

It follows the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled Comanche healer and warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

Featuring Amber Midthunder, debutant Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope and Dane DiLiegro as the predators, 'Prey' is the fifth mainstream film in the franchise.

It is set to drop on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi and English on October 7.

