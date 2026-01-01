"Pride, Honour, Bravery": Sunny Deol pays tribute to Indian sailors

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 14 : The promotions for 'Border 2' have been going on in full swing.

After grand launches of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' and 'Jaate Hue Lamhon' in Jaisalmer and Mumbai, respectively, the team visited Goa, where they honoured the Indian Navy at Karwar Naval Base with INS Vikrant - the Indian warship.

On Wednesday evening, Sunny Deol, one of the leads of the film, took to Instagram and shared a special picture with sailors of the Indian Navy.

"Hindustan Meri Jaan Meri Aa Meri Shaan Hindustan...Pride. Honour. Bravery! #INSVikrant #IndianNavy #Border2," he captioned the post.

Border 2, which also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, will open in theatres from January 23.

Recently, at an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol remembered his father Dharmendra's war film 'Haqeeqat', saying that it had a "strong impact" on him as a child, which motivated him to make 'Border'.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reflected on the film Border's impact on youth, saying he never imagined it would inspire young people to join the armed forces.

"Wherever I go, I never knew that we would give so much confidence to so many young people that they would choose to join the armed forces. Whenever I meet them, they tell me that after watching my film, they decided to join the army," said Sunny.

