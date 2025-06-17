Pride Month 2025: Celebrating Actors Who Brought LGBTQ+ Stories to Life

Indian cinema and OTT platforms have gradually opened their arms to stories that reflect the real, layered, and deeply human experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. In doing so, some of the country’s actors have stepped into roles that go beyond stereotypes — offering portrayals that are empathetic, bold, and honest. These performances haven’t just challenged conventional narratives but have also fostered greater understanding and acceptance.

Manoj Bajpayee — Aligarh

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a haunting, deeply affecting performance as Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras in Aligarh. Based on a true story, the film follows a professor who is suspended from Aligarh Muslim University after being outed in a sting operation. Bajpayee’s restrained, soulful portrayal captures the pain, dignity, and solitude of a man forced to defend his identity in an unforgiving world. It remains one of Indian cinema’s most poignant depictions of real-life queer tragedy.

Madhuri Dixit — Maja Ma

In Maja Ma, Madhuri Dixit plays Pallavi, a middle-aged Gujarati homemaker who is unexpectedly outed as a lesbian to her conservative family. With quiet strength and grace, Madhuri brings emotional depth to Pallavi’s journey — navigating familial expectations, self-acceptance, and the complex dynamics of identity. It's a rare mainstream portrayal of queer identity in middle age, and Madhuri’s performance is both dignified and moving.

Kubbra Sait — Sacred Games

Kubbra Sait’s portrayal of Kukoo, a transgender woman and nightclub performer in Sacred Games, broke ground for LGBTQ+ visibility in Indian streaming content. She brought raw vulnerability and fierce authenticity to the role, portraying Cuckoo’s relationship with gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) with grace and depth. Her performance was widely praised for breaking clichés and humanizing a trans character in mainstream media.

Ayushmann Khurrana — Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Taking a bold leap in a commercial romantic comedy, Ayushmann Khurrana played Kartik, an openly gay man fighting for acceptance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film tackles homophobia with humor and heart as Kartik and his partner battle societal resistance, particularly from conservative family members. Ayushmann’s confident portrayal helped normalize queer love stories within the framework of mainstream Bollywood.

Rajkummar Rao — Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao brings charm and sensitivity to his role as Shardul, a gay cop who agrees to a lavender marriage with Bhumi Pednekar’s character, a lesbian. Their journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and eventual defiance of societal norms is told with emotional honesty. Rao’s performance is marked by restraint, empathy, and quiet strength, making Shardul’s coming out arc both relatable and powerful.

Sonam Kapoor — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

In this groundbreaking film, Sonam Kapoor plays Sweety, a young woman grappling with her sexuality in a small-town setting. Sonam’s performance is subtle yet impactful, capturing the silent struggle of seeking familial approval while staying true to one’s identity. The film broke important ground by presenting a same-sex love story with tenderness and simplicity, and Sonam's restrained performance played a crucial role in that impact.

Sharmila Tagore — Gulmohar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore made a remarkable return to cinema in Gulmohar, portraying Kusum Batra — a matriarch who reveals her past relationship with a woman late in life. Her understated performance adds emotional texture to the film’s theme of identity, chosen family, and intergenerational acceptance. It’s a rare representation of queer love in older age, rendered with elegance and quiet bravery.