Prime Video Bids Farewell to Four More Shots Please! in with Special Screening of Season 4 in Mumbai

Ahead of the much-awaited fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please!, Prime Video hosted a special screening of the International Emmy-nominated Original series in Mumbai. Designed as a heartfelt send-off rather than a traditional screening, the evening marked a powerful farewell to a show that didn’t just redefine friendship, love, ambition, and unapologetic womanhood but lived them out loud. It was an evening to toast one last time to friendship, just as the Fab Four gear up to take one final bow.

The exclusive screening brought together the creators, cast, and close friends from the industry to celebrate the journey of Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi, four flawed, fierce women who grew into a cultural phenomenon over the last three seasons. The event was attended by the lead cast, including Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Prateik Smita Patil and Rajeev Siddhartha along with creator Rangita Pritish Nandy, Director Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Sahira Nair -Head of Scripted Series Prime Video India & Amazon MGM Studios, Stuti Ramachandra - Director, Head of Production & Post-International Originals, India at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios and the team behind the beloved series. Friends from the fraternity, such as Sriti Jha, Priya Banerjee, also joined in to bid farewell in style to a show that resonated deeply across generations.

As Four More Shots Please! prepares for its final outing, the screening served as one final goodbye to characters who felt like friends, stories that felt deeply personal, and a world that gave womanhood an unapologetic voice on screen. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead, the finale also sees Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee reprising their respective roles, with Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur joining the cast this season. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the fourth season is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

