'Primebook' CEO share success story after his pitch on 'Shark Tank India 2'

Mumbai, Jan 20 As the makers are gearing up for the release of the new season of ‘Shark Tank India’, the CEO of ‘Primebook’ Chitranshu Mahant, has opened up on his success story post participating in the season two of the business reality show, and shared how the platform has played a crucial role in levelling the playing field for them against the industry giants.

Primebook, a Made in India brand has set inspiration for entrepreneurs of India.

In season 2, Primebook, a Delhi-based startup made its way into the tank, bagging funding from Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Boat, for their innovative idea.

Within a year the brand has transformed into a profitable business generating record-breaking sales.

Talking about the success, post the episode of ‘Shark Tank India 2’, Chitranshu Mahant, co-founder, and CEO of Primebook, said: "Before ‘Shark Tank India’, we were selling 40-50 Primebook laptops per month. When our episode aired on January 16, 2022, we were sold out in just three days, generating a business of Rs 1.2 crores.”

“The platform played a crucial role in levelling the playing field for us against industry giants. After connecting with the Sharks, Peyush assisted us in streamlining manufacturing, and Aman provided valuable insights for our online business. We officially launched on Flipkart in March 2023, and currently, the company is selling an average of 100 Primebook laptops per day,” he shared.

Mahant added: “Thanks to ‘Shark Tank India’, we find ourselves five years ahead of what we had originally imagined -- a tremendous opportunity for business building and accelerated growth."

‘Shark Tank India 3' is set to stream on January 22 on Sony LIV.

