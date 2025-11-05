Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary reveal daughter Ekleen's face on Gurupurab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who became parents to daughter Ekleen in October 2024, have finally revealed her face on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab.

The couple had been protective of their daughter's privacy since her birth, keeping her face hidden from public view.

The family visited a Gurudwara to celebrate the auspicious day. While Yuvika looked elegant in a red traditional ensemble, Prince sported a white kurta pyjama, twinning with his daughter, who looked adorable in a white dress.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prince Narula shared the pictures with the caption, "Waheguru.. Tera he sab bus sada apne mehr rakhyoo ekleen teh Babaji"

Last month, they celebrated Ekleen's first birthday, sharing an emotional post on social media. Prince penned a heartfelt message for his daughter, expressing his love and hopes for her future, calling her his "baby doll" and promising to do his best for her growth and happiness.

In a joint post, the couple shared a string of pictures from Ekleen's birthday celebrations, showing heartwarming moments between the family. Prince and Yuvika could be seen joyfully playing and posing with their daughter, looking adorable as they marked her special day.

In his caption, Prince poured out his heart, showering his daughter love and affection. Stating that he wishes to raise Ekleen like a "good human being" and a "fighter", Prince also spoke how they love to hear their daughter's small talks.

"Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby . U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile , papa apke liye sab kare ge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish kare ge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banai ge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life . Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai I love u my baby," he wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Yuvika and Prince kept their daughter's face hidden with an emoji; however, the joy on their faces reflect the family's feelings of happiness and strength.

They organised a pink-themed birthday party for Ekleen, with the venue decorated with different shades of pink balloons. The little one was also dressed in an adorable white and pink outfit with cute wings and a headband.

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen in 2024.

