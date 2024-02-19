Prince William calls himself "big fan" of Christopher Nolan at BAFTA 2024, says, "I loved Oppenheimer"

London [UK], February 19 : Prince William, who attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, said that he is a "big fan" of Christopher Nolan and he liked 'Oppenheimer', reported People.

"I'm a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I'll be pleased if he wins ... I loved Oppenheimer," Prince William said according to The Daily Telegraph. He made the comments ahead of the ceremony, which was held at London's Royal Festival Hall. (William got his wish, as 'Oppenheimer' won best film and Nolan nabbed best director.)

As for box-office hit 'Barbie'? The prince, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, has not seen it yet, "I haven't watched Barbie yet," he reportedly admitted, "but I want to."

After praising the "good British films and good female directors" of the year, Prince William said that he would be making watch lists for himself and the Princess of Wales, 42, throughout the evening.

"I've done [watched] the fewest I've ever done before," he said of this year's BAFTA contenders, The Telegraph reported.

"With my wife, it's been a bit [hand motion] but hopefully we'll catch up, I'll make my list tonight," he reportedly added.

According to People, during the ceremony, which was hosted by actor David Tennant, the prince sat beside actress Cate Blanchett. After the award show, the prince discussed another BAFTA-nominated film on his watchlist, Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, with its director, Jonathan Glazer, and producer, James Wilson, The Telegraph reported.

"It's so important that you tell the story for the next generation," William told the pair. "I always worry that every new generation that comes along needs to hear these stories about what actually happened."

William's attended the BAFTA Film Awards amid wife Kate Middleton's ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery William gave his two cents on the hit films. The news was disclosed in a statement by Kensington Palace on January 17.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement continued, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

The 2024 BAFTA Awards was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, reported People.

