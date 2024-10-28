Prince William recalls childhood memory with Prince Harry

Washington [US], October 28 : Prince William shared his most precious childhood memories with his brother, Prince Harry and also talked about his late mother Princess Diana, reported People.

It is a rare moment in years William shared a cherished childhood memory with Harry, marking the first time in years he has spoken publicly about his brother

In the Prince of Wales' upcoming two-part documentary, titled 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness', Prince William shared how his late mother first introduced him to the problem of homelessness by taking him and Harry to The Passage, a U.K. charity supporting those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," William said in the clip.

He added, "My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone,".

He recalled, "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they're all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

Reminiscing about the experience, William shared, "I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting and that's when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don't have the same life as you do. You know, when you're quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don't really have concept to look elsewhere. It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you're like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening."

"William's documentary, which airs on October 30 and 31, will follow him as he launches Homewards across the U.K., as well as the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue", reported People.

