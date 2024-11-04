Priscilla Presley on creating her own identity, "freed" from being just Elvis Presley's wife

Washington [US], November 4 : Actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley tried to make her own identity that is separate from her ex-husband, the rock legend Elvis Presley, reported People.

"I think the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice," said Priscilla, while referring to certain projects she did for her popularity. "The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great."

"That really freed me a bit of being my own person," she added in the interview to the US outlet.

Priscilla is known for playing Jane Spencer in the 'Naked Gun' film trilogy and Jenna Wade in 'Dallas'. She also had roles in major projects like 'Melrose Place', 'Spin City' and 'Agent Elvis'.

She is also the co-founder and former chairperson of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Priscilla has talked about the legacy of her former spouse that he created through his career, "I think the first, when he first started out, I mean he picked those songs himself, but he wasn't so controlled by Colonel," she said while referring to Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker's control over Elvis' career as his manager.

"He was pretty free to be him, even with the first movies. He loved what he did. Everything changed just when Colonel started coming in and picking out what he felt that he should be doing," Priscilla was cited as saying.

Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 years old and he was 24. However, they got married on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas when she was 21. They welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in February 1968 and divorced in the year 1973 divorce.

Lisa died in January 2023 at age 54, reported People.

