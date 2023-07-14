Priscilla Presley remembers her late grandson Benjamin Keough, pens down a heartfelt message

New York [US], July 14 : Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late grandson Benjamin Keough through a heartfelt message on his death anniversary, reported People.

Presley matriarch, 78, posted an image of a red rose to Instagram with a tribute.

"Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me - the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben," she wrote. "Words cannot express how much you are missed."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cunr5-5MzqU/

As per People, Benjamin, the son of her and late ex-husband Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley — died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

As per People, at the time, she wrote a message on Facebook, saying, "The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death," she said of Benjamin's sisters and his uncle Navarone Garibaldi, Priscilla's son with Marco Garibaldi. "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

Following her death, Priscilla and her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, were involved in a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's estate. But in late May, legal counsel for the two parties reached a settlement deal, with Keough's legal team set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust, reported People.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla told PEOPLE exclusively.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

She added: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever,” reported People.

