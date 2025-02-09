Priscilla Presley reveals how she discovered Elvis' affairs through fan mail

Washington [US], February 9 : Priscilla Presley, the former wife of late legendary rock star Elvis Presley, recently revealed how she learned of her husband's infidelity during their marriage.

As per People magazine, the 79-year-old shared a personal and emotional story about how fan mail unexpectedly opened her eyes to Elvis' affairs.

During a candid conversation at an event, Priscilla explained how navigating a marriage to one of the most famous men in the world was often difficult.

"It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman," Priscilla said, as per People magazine.

Elvis' frequent absences also contributed to the tension in their marriage. "He was gone a lot," Priscilla said, adding that she would often hear rumours and stories about his whereabouts.

One particular event, however, forced her to confront the truth about her husband's secret life.

Priscilla recalled visiting their Palm Springs home and checking the mail, that would reveal the truth.

"A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite,'" she said, recalling letters from women describing their experiences with Elvis, as per People magazine.

Some letters, however, were far more explicit. "Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much," Priscilla remembered reading, which made her realize that Elvis was living a life she had never imagined, as per the People.

The realization that Elvis was having affairs deeply affected Priscilla. "It was getting worse," she confessed, adding, "I decided, gosh, he's living another life and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was difficult."

Despite the heartache, Priscilla emphasized that their relationship remained affectionate even after their divorce in 1973.

"He was famous, he was loving, he was a beautiful, beautiful man, [but] I just couldn't take it. It just was not a good life for me," she said, as per People magazine.

However, Priscilla made it clear that the end of their marriage was not without love, adding that they both maintained a strong friendship after parting ways.

Priscilla fondly recalled how Elvis would visit her home even after their separation. "He would drop by my home unannounced, and I was going with someone by the way, and he would come unannounced," she shared with a laugh, describing how she would try to hide her other companion before Elvis would arrive.

"Thank God it was two o'clock in the morning, and I knew who it was, so I quickly tried to get to the door before he rang the doorbell, and of course, he came in, we went in the kitchen, we talked for a couple of hours," she recalled, as per People magazine.

Priscilla's comments came a little more than a year after a significant family milestone. In January 2024, she attended the Emmy Awards with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, who was nominated for her role in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'.

This event followed the resolution of a legal dispute over the trust of Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January 2023.

Priscilla and Keough reached an agreement regarding the trust, which was finalized in November 2023, as per People magazine.

After the settlement, Priscilla expressed gratitude for the strength of her family. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she said, adding, "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

