Prit Kamani calls his Half CA character Tejas an anchor for lead Archie

Mumbai, Aug 29 The second season of the aspirational drama, "Half CA" has finally reached the Amazon MX Player. Actor Prit Kamani, who essays the role of Tejas in the series, has emerged as the unsung hero of the drama.

Shedding light on his character, Kamani said, “What makes Tejas stand out in a story filled with intense struggles is the fact that he doesn’t try to. Sometimes it’s not about being in the spotlight—it’s about holding others up, the way our moms quietly do in our lives."

Calling Tejas Archie’s (Played by Ahsaas Channa) anchor, he added, "He’s the Yin to Archie’s Yang, a chilled-out, carefree guy, but never careless. He deeply cares about her and his friends, which makes him an irreplaceable part of the story. The show shines because each character adds oxygen to the other’s journey.”

Drawing parallels with Tejas in his real life, Kamani revealed, “Tejas is your Bombay suburban boy-next-door. He’s grown up traveling in locals, autos, and buses, played cricket in the streets, and is always there for his friends."

"He’s the guy you can call at 2 am when you’re in trouble — one who shows up without any hesitation. He is kind, compassionate, and talented— traits I truly relate to. I’ve always put people before myself, which is why Tejas feels like an extension of who I am," he went on.

"Half CA" captures the challenging journey of aspiring Chartered Accountants as they chase exams, juggle articleships, navigate friendships and love, all while dealing with the unpredictable turns of life.

Following a tremendous response to the primary season, season 2 picks up the story right where it was left off in season one. It continues the journey of Archie and Niraj (Played Gyanendra Tripathi) as they face the high stakes of articleship and final CA exams, while balancing ambition with personal battles.

The series has Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi reprising their roles from the original season.

"Half CA S2" is currently available on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor