Prit Kamani shares how he relates to his role in 'Half CA'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Actor Prit Kamani, who plays Tejas in the web show, ‘Half CA’, shared that while growing up he was completely dedicated to his studies and also spoke about how he relatable is his character in the series.

He said, “I like to research about various subjects. I was generally an above-average student in school, but during my boards, I hit it out of the park. I was an IGCSE student and held a world rank in Biology. Then I switched to commerce and later went on to pursue BMM which comes under Arts. So all in all, I am a learner.”

He also shared how he relates to his character in the show, “The fact that he’s a charming, carefree, fun-loving Bombay boy, that brings us quite close. But personally, I try to discover the character in me rather than becoming a different person. Because if there’s a shade of me, then I can be the only one to play that character in the whole world”

‘Half CA’ features actors such as Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Rohan Joshi, and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles. The web series revolves around a young girl pursuing CA and the hardships that she faces in the quest to clear one of the toughest professional exams. Her cousin Niraj is a CA aspirant who has failed two CA finals and is nicknamed as ‘Half CA’, which means that he has all the information of a CA but hasn't become one.

‘Half CA’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor